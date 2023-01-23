Second Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves Trailer Suggests Maybe This Movie Wont Be So Terrible After All
Playing the tabletop game "Dungeons & Dragons" requires guile, imagination, and a group of loveable misfits (and we're not necessarily talking about the characters themselves). Often set in majestic worlds filled with fearsome creatures and powerful magic, "Dungeons & Dragons" gives players the ability to become a righteous paladin, smooth-talking bard, greedy rogue, blood-thirsty warrior, shape-changing druid, or magic-wielding wizard to just name a few of the options available to those that delve into this well-loved game.
Of course, "Dungeons & Dragons" has already been adapted into video games like "Baldur's Gate," shows like "Critical Role," and several movies. The 2000 "Dungeons & Dragons" movie spawned two direct-to-video sequels, and now fans of the popular game are being treated to a new cinematic release. The upcoming "Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves" has just released a brand new trailer, and it definitely helps to establish what future audiences may come to expect from the film.
The second trailer for Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves seems just like a D&D campaign
Based on what we've seen thus far, it looks like "Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves" is attempting to balance both a serious story and one that is filled with fun. At first, this may seem a little jarring, but for almost anybody who has played the tabletop game, this alternating tone actually rings fairly true. Who out there hasn't played "Dungeons & Dragons" and gone from fighting some world-ending threat to rolling a bunch of dice to see exactly how drunk they are?
With the new trailer for "Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves," viewers get yet another chance to gaze at the ensemble cast led by Chris Pine. We also get plenty of moments that should delight longtime fans of the series, as gelatinous cubes, owlbears, and mimics are all on glorious display. It is immediately established that the group of unlikely heroes and/or thieves stole the wrong object of power for the wrong person. Now, an undead force ravages the lands, and it is up to the adventurers to set things right again. Alternating between jokes and moments of action, the trailer for "Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves" aims to pay homage to the classic pen and pencil role-playing game, and considering the recent resurgence of "D&D," hopefully they will be able to land a critical hit.