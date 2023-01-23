Second Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves Trailer Suggests Maybe This Movie Wont Be So Terrible After All

Based on what we've seen thus far, it looks like "Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves" is attempting to balance both a serious story and one that is filled with fun. At first, this may seem a little jarring, but for almost anybody who has played the tabletop game, this alternating tone actually rings fairly true. Who out there hasn't played "Dungeons & Dragons" and gone from fighting some world-ending threat to rolling a bunch of dice to see exactly how drunk they are?

With the new trailer for "Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves," viewers get yet another chance to gaze at the ensemble cast led by Chris Pine. We also get plenty of moments that should delight longtime fans of the series, as gelatinous cubes, owlbears, and mimics are all on glorious display. It is immediately established that the group of unlikely heroes and/or thieves stole the wrong object of power for the wrong person. Now, an undead force ravages the lands, and it is up to the adventurers to set things right again. Alternating between jokes and moments of action, the trailer for "Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves" aims to pay homage to the classic pen and pencil role-playing game, and considering the recent resurgence of "D&D," hopefully they will be able to land a critical hit.