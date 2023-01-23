Tess' Beyond Tragic Backstory That Was Cut From HBO's The Last Of Us

Spoilers for "The Last of Us" Episode 2 "Infected" follow.

After debuting the first devastating episode of "The Last of Us" to a rapturous response, show creators Neil Druckmann and Craig Mazin are doubling down on tragedy.

Per Forbes, the post-apocalyptic action-drama proved to be a major success for HBO, bringing in over 10 million viewers over two days for its debut episode. With such a strong response, it's fair to say that HBO has found its next big franchise. Adapted from the PlayStation video game series of the same name, the show has already become a must-watch amongst casual viewers and non-gamers. This is far from surprising considering the game was lauded for its cinematic narrative and immersive world when it first debuted in 2013.

While there are relative high-points of joy and human connection to be expected throughout the zombie-riddled series, fans should get ready for more devastation along the way. Episode 2, "Infected," proved that Druckmann and Mazin's tragic odyssey through a once prosperous America is just getting started, with the final moments of the episode showing Tess' (Anna Torv) gruesome death. It turns out, however, that the plan was to make her passing even more tragic, with Druckmann and Mazin revealing that there's more to the character than what was initially shown.