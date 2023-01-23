Will Forte Discusses His Ideal Alien Abduction - Exclusive

Ultimately, Will Forte wouldn't want to be abducted by aliens unless he could take the entire crew along with him — and by "entire crew," we mean the whole population of planet Earth. The only circumstance in which Forte would feel comfortable being beamed up into the sky is an altruistic one. He agreed to this hypothetical scenario: "If they said, 'We are going to abduct you and we're going to abduct everybody in the human race. Everyone's going to come hang out on this other planet for a while, and we're going to go down and we'll clean up your planet. We'll put solar panels on all houses.'"

Kind of like an "Extreme Makeover: Earth Edition" situation.

But Forte also admits that his first instinct tapped into survivalism. "I thought initially, 'Oh, if they were going to harm the planet, but they were saving me,' but then I felt like that was pretty selfish." So it sounds like in the event of an alien invasion, Forte has the best interests of the planet at heart.

"Aliens Abducted My Parents and Now I Feel Kinda Left Out" premiered on January 20 at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival. A release date has not yet been announced.