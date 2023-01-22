Star Trek: Picard Teases Impending Season 3 Trailer Drop

Ever since the thrilling conclusion of Season 2 of "Star Trek: Picard," those who enjoyed the series have probably been eager for a glimpse at what's to come in the third and final set of episodes. Luckily, fans will not have to wait an extended amount of time to get a look at what's in store, as the franchise has announced when the first full-length trailer for "Star Trek: Picard" Season 3 will be released.

Patrick Stewart is known for his many memorable performances over the years, but a few have managed to resonate as well with fans as his performance as Captain Jean-Luc Picard in the 'Star Trek" franchise. During his time boldly going where no one has gone before, he has done something not many people who played Starfleet officers can brag about, having headlined two successful "Star Trek" shows (via Rotten Tomatoes). Stewart led the crew on "Star Trek: The Next Generation" for seven seasons and in several full-length feature films. Now, more than two decades later, Stewart has reprised the role in "Star Trek: Picard." The new series sees Picard putting together another group of skilled individuals to save the day once again.

After two seasons, the threat has become so dangerous that Picard is getting "The Next Generation" crew back together to help his "Picard" team. Now fans have an idea of when they will get to see the official trailer for Season 3.