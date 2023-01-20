Daisy Ridley Encourages Future Female Star Wars Leads To Ignore The Haters

Daisy Ridley is moving beyond the "Star Wars" franchise. Her new film, "Sometimes I Think About Dying," premiered on Day 1 of the 2023 Sundance Film Festival. "Dying" focuses on Fran, a woman whose social unease gets in the way when a budding relationship develops with her co-worker. The role sees Ridley remove the pomp and grandiosity that accompanied her starring role in the preeminent sci-fi franchise. It's paying off for her, with many critics pointing to her performance as a high point (via IndieWire).

As she grows her craft, the actress is looking back at "Star Wars" and the heroine Rey. Her time with the franchise saw her profile not only rise, but the actress herself got both good and bad reactions from the fan community. Her reflections on the entire whirlwind experience come as a new crop of actresses takes on various parts of the epic sci-fi universe. Ridley's now offering some advice to these talented female performers, with one particular casting drawing her attention.