Dawson's Creek Actress Monica Keena Begged For Her Character Abby To Be Killed Off

While "Dawson's Creek" seemed to be all the rage on TV in the late '90s and early 2000s, it seemed one cast member wasn't too impressed with being on the show. The seminal WB series followed a hot, young cast playing a group of four teen best friends as they navigate high school, college, and coming of age in a fictional town in New England. The show went on to be considered a "new classic" by Entertainment Weekly, and it paved the way (via Buzzfeed) for a slew of teen-centric TV shows that followed it for years after.

"Freddy Vs. Jason" actress Monica Keena appeared in the first two seasons of the show as Abby Morgan, the resident rich mean girl. A compulsive meddler in her fellow students' lives, Abby eventually befriended Jen Lindley (Michelle Williams), one of the show's leads.

In the Season 2 episode "A Perfect Wedding," Abby is shockingly killed off on the show after she and Jen crash a wedding being catered by Joey's (Katie Holmes) ex-con father. The pair get drunk on a dock, Abby hits her head on a pole, and she falls into the icy water below. Fans were utterly shaken by the bitter end of the character's journey, but it turns out it was Keena who asked to be written off the show.