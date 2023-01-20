Christian Bale And Scott Cooper Open Up About Why They Love Working Together

"The Pale Blue Eye" has proven to be a great success for Scott Cooper, and Christian Bale. The film debuted with 39.86 million hours viewed and managed to break into Netflix's most watched Top 10 lists in over 90 countries, making it a worthy investment for the streaming giant (via Variety). It's no surprise that it's continuing to dominate, especially with Oscar-winner Bale front and center.

While speaking with the Skip Intro podcast, Cooper discussed how, over the course of his career, he's naturally leveraged Bale's clout and popularity, saying he specifically keeps the actor in mind when he's writing projects. While his debut flick, "Crazy Heart," was written for Jeff Bridges, subsequent projects like "Hostiles," and the recently released "Pale Blue Eye" were written specifically for Bale. This, of course, doesn't mean that Bale always bites. "I've sent Christian plenty of scripts that he doesn't want to do," Cooper said. "But he sees all my scripts first, I hate to say."

Because they've worked together so much in recent years, Cooper is able to understand Bale's process, which makes productions far more manageable. "Christian always sets the tone that it's going to be tough, but we're going to get through it and there will be no complaining," Cooper discussed. "Christian's the first one on set, the last one to leave."

How does Bale, who has worked with prolific directors like Christopher Nolan and Steven Spielberg in the past, see his relationship with Cooper? "He's a true director in terms of having a very strong point of view, but being very collaborative at one in the same time," the "American Psycho" actor said. Bale continued by admiring Cooper's relentless and obsession when it comes to creating projects that ask meaningful questions.