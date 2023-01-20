Tom Hanks Knew Less Than Nothing About Col. Tom Parker Before Getting His Elvis Pitch

Much has been said about Baz Luhrman's "Elvis" since it shimmied its way to theaters in the summer of 2022. And it's safe to say the film continues to spark the same sort of emotional reactions in viewers that Elvis Presley himself inspired in both his fans and foes. Much of the chatter around "Elvis" has, rightfully, centered on Austin Butler's show-stopping turn as the titular music icon. The actor netted a Golden Globe for his performance and is positioned as a legit favorite for the Academy Award for best actor.

Fewer accolades have come the way of Butler's co-star Tom Hanks, who portrays The King's long-time manager, Col. Tom Parker. As history tells it, Parker was as responsible as anyone for Elvis becoming the global icon he was, but Parker has long been seen as a controversial figure in Presley's life. Not only was Parker's personal relationship with Elvis at times reportedly quite contentious, but his business practices in particular were a point of contention after the rock star's death in 1977.

Hanks' showy portrayal of Parker has proven a touch controversial in its own right, with the star earning as many cheers (per Slash Film) as jeers (per The A.V. Club) for his performance. The actor was asked what drew him to the character in the first place during an interview with The One Show and Hanks candidly admitted he took the role in large part because he knew nothing about Col. Tom Parker.