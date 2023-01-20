Sylvester Stallone Was Stunned At The Difficulty Of Filming For TV During Tulsa King

Sylvester Stallone hasn't done a lot of work in television. The action star did an episode of "Kojak" and an episode of "Police Story" early in his career (the latter, appropriately, as a character named Rocky), in 2002 he voiced Paul Revere on "Liberty's Kids," and in 2005 he did two episodes of "Las Vegas" as "Frank the Repairman." Aside from those brief appearances, "Tulsa King" marks the actor's very first foray into television.

Stallone basically avoided having to work his way up through television thanks to his film "Rocky." In an interview on the show "Dinah!" in 1976, Stallone explained that he wrote the script for "Rocky" and shopped it around to a number of studios until he found one willing to let him star in the film himself. The actor agreed to work for a minimal rate just to get his film made. The unlikely success of "Rocky" made him a bona fide film star overnight. Once "Rocky" became an entire franchise of films and Stallone started a second action franchise with the first Rambo film "First Blood" in 1982, the actor was in high demand for action flicks and never looked back.

Now that Stallone has starred in his first television show, the star has some things to say about the difference between working in film and working in television, namely that television is much harder.