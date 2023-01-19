Today's Sitcoms Have Proven The Doomsayers Wrong, And The Proof Is In The Pudding

We have come here not to bury but to praise the sitcom.

For the last five years, the sitcom has been referred to as a dying art on its way to the cultural scrap heap. As far back as 2004, no less a venerable organ than The New York Times put together a roundtable of popular comics and asked them if the sitcom was ready to die (the general reaction from the comics called to hand: "Eh, it depends"). The case seemed more urgent as every year passed, and more hourlong dramas were greenlit. With audiences favoring action series, three-hanky weepers, police and fire procedurals, and prestige pieces, there seemed to be no room for simple predicaments, easy answers, and family togetherness.

But a lot has changed over the past couple of years, as the Covid-19 pandemic has set in and children who grew up on "i-Carly" and "Zoey 101" have reached their maturity. The world seems to be looking for comfort, something easy to come home to and cuddle up with. Programs that are easy to digest when the universe at large can be complex and chaotic — with characters worth caring about but less high-concept than the "Losts" and "Breaking Bads" of yore.

As the 2020s have slowly but surely begun to spin out their untold tales, TV watchers have started to turn toward the warm, familiar, and comforting. The sitcom has bounced back, is more significant than ever, and seems poised and ready to take over pop culture again. It has proved that — as an art form and as a popular television medium — it's going nowhere.