Bel-Air Season 2 Trailer Takes The Drama To New Heights

This new trailer for "Bel-Air" Season 2 opens on an establishing shot of California's coast set to some piano notes from the Kendrick Lamar single "N95," preceding the song's opening line, "Hello new world." Reflecting this musical cue, Will (Jabari Banks) then appears on-screen distraught, telling someone in voiceover that he now realizes his whole life up until this point was predicated on a lie. Meanwhile, house manager Geoffrey (Jimmy Akingbola) encourages Will to confront the things he fears head-on.

Will appears to be internally thriving, making big bucks on streetball games, for instance, while finding himself in conflict with those closest to him. Meanwhile, Will's cousins Hilary (Coco Jones) and Carlton (Olly Sholotan) are struggling plenty themselves, the former with a social medial partnership with influencer Ivy (Karrueche Tran), and the latter with his attempts at asserting his identity. Even Uncle Phil (Adrian Holmes) is getting into trouble, putting his work before his wife Vivian (Cassandra Freeman). Finally, the trailer cuts back to Will asking Geoffrey if he can share some wisdom. Geoffrey laughs and responds, "Nothing you wanna hear," reinforcing the notion that not just Will but seemingly everyone in Season 2 will have to confront some hard truths.

Fans can find out just how these interpersonal dramas will play out when "Bel-Air" Season 2 premieres to Peacock on February 23.