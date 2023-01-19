A Fresh Prince Alum Has Boarded Bel-Air For Season 2

When Will Smith and Peacock first announced the "Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" dramatic reimagining, simply titled "Bel-Air," many fans questioned the need for the show. Its predecessor holds such a special place in many people's hearts, as many grew up watching Will move from West Philadelphia to the wealthy Los Angeles neighborhood. However, following the Season 1 finale of "Bel-Air," opinions on the reboot are starting to change, the consensus being that the drama series really isn't all that bad.

"Bel-Air" does more than enough to distinguish itself from the original series, changing and updating many characters to match the show's modern-day setting. Speaking of the setting, that's the first change that Executive Producer Morgan Cooper made, deciding not to set the show in the '90s – and the changes don't end there. In "Bel-Air," Will (Jabari Smith) is still the charming basketball player, but severely less goofy this time around. Carlton (Olly Sholotan) is now a jealous cousin with a drug problem. Hilary (Coco Jones) is a social media influencer and aspiring chef. Uncle Phil (Adrian Holmes) is a lawyer who's running for District Attorney, while Aunt Viv (Cassandra Freeman) is an art professor.

Even though the changes make the show drastically different from its '90s counterpart, "Bel-Air" is thriving on Peacock, with Season 2 coming later this year. Peacock released the trailer for the show's return to streaming and, interestingly enough, slid in the reveal of a "Fresh Prince" alumni joining the cast of "Bel-Air."