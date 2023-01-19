Criminal Minds: Evolution's Unpredictable Storylines Reminded Joe Mantegna Of One Of His Favorite Comic Strips - Exclusive

If you're a "Criminal Minds" fan, you probably wouldn't guess that the 1st-season storylines of "Criminal Minds: Evolution" made star Joe Mantegna chuckle a little — but that's basically what he did when he first read the scripts.

When "Criminal Minds" returned after being off the air for over two years, it not only came with a new name — "Evolution" — but also with a new direction.

On "Evolution," which streams new episodes on Thursdays on Paramount+, the agents at the FBI's Behavioral Analysis Unit (BAU) are focused on catching one overarching bad guy in its 1st season, which is considered by many — including cast and crew — to actually be the 16th season of the original series. Spearheading the search for a sophisticated cross-country serial killer is Mantegna as David Rossi, who we learn lost his wife during the time the show was on hiatus. We also learn that the BAU is in jeopardy of being dismantled.

When Joe Mantegna was asked during an exclusive interview with Looper if he was surprised by these revelations when he first got the scripts, Mantegna equated them to one of his all-time favorite comic strips.