David Fincher's The Killer Confirmed To Hit Netflix This Year

The news comes from Netflix itself, which just released its annual "Save the Dates" video for 2023. As usual, Netflix has a crowded slate this year (as well as some sweaty new plans), and David Fincher's "The Killer" is only one of many upcoming projects, but it definitely qualifies as one of the most exciting and anticipated of the entire crop.

As you can see in the video above, the "Save the Dates" ad includes a bit of footage from "The Killer" in addition to the reveal of its November 10, 2023 release date, but those looking forward to seeing more from Fincher's upcoming film will have to wait for a proper trailer for the movie itself. But we do have an official plot synopsis, per Netflix: "After a fateful near-miss an assassin battles his employers, and himself, on an international manhunt he insists isn't personal."

After making something of a detour through old Hollywood for "Mank," "The Killer" promises to be a return to form for Fincher, and hopefully a treat for fans of the excellent comic book series as well.