Did The Office's Rainn Wilson Do His Own Stunts On The Show?

"The Office" remains one of the defining sitcoms of the 21st century. It took the banal events that occur at any white-collar office environment and mined them for laughs for years. While the characters themselves were outrageous, they found themselves in humdrum scenarios that pretty much anyone could relate to.

When you think of "The Office," you probably don't think of wild stunts like you might find in the likes of "Jack Ryan" or "The Boys." However, as the show went on, it found itself needing to up the ante, leading to greater chaos. A good example of this is found in Season 9's "New Guys," where Dwight (Rainn Wilson) attempts to ride a bicycle across a tightrope to one-up a new guy at Dunder Mifflin.

Since the show was in its last season, it made sense to go out with a bang with action-packed scenes like this. Seeing how Wilson didn't have to do many stunts before this, it makes sense to wonder whether he actually did the stunt himself. Fortunately, the actor set the record straight.