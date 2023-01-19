Estelle Harris Was Given A Controversial Script During Her Seinfeld Audition

When Estelle Harris auditioned for the role of Estelle Constanza on "Seinfeld," the script contained an excerpt from Season 4, Episode 11 ("The Contest"). In the episode, George, Jerry (Seinfeld), Elaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus), and Kramer (Michael Richards), make a bet on who can hold out the longest from partaking in self-pleasure.

When Harris saw the sample pages, which controversially showed the main characters trying to be the "master of their domain," she told the Associated Press that she couldn't believe her eyes: "I looked at the script and I said to myself, 'Oh, that couldn't be'" (via CTV News).

She revealed that she double checked with the producers, saying, "I asked them, 'What did he do?' and they all started laughing." She continued, "I said, 'Oh, no, it's impossible. On TV? It's impossible.' But it was very possible, and it was funny." Funny it surely was, as that particular plot often now shows up near the top of many fans' list of favorite episodes.

Recognition for Harris as her iconic "Seinfeld" role followed her long after the series finale. "In the last year or two, all of a sudden these youngsters recognize me as Mrs. Costanza ... I'm getting a lot of fan mail from these young people too." she said.

Harris passed in April 2022 at 93 (via CNN) but despite her passing, Harris and Mrs. Costanza continue to live on as countless fans discover (or rediscover) the many iconic and sometimes controversial moments that came from "Seinfeld."