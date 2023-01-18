Ted Lasso Season 3 Will Kick Off In Spring 2023
Compared to heavy hitters like Disney+ and Netflix, Apple TV+ doesn't get nearly as much press, but that's not to say that it's worth writing off. The streamer has plenty to offer subscribers, especially when it comes to its original programming. Case in point, "Ted Lasso," which premiered in 2020 and has swiftly become one of the most popular titles on TV today. The award-winning comedy-drama sees football coach Lasso (Jason Sudeikis) use his unending optimism and love of sports to help out a fledgling fictional English soccer team, AFC Richmond.
Thanks to its strong cast, big laughs, and even bigger heart, "Ted Lasso" won over the majority of viewers almost instantaneously. As a result, when the first batch of 10 episodes wrapped up in late 2020, Apple TV+ set its sights on a second set. The long-awaited stretch of 12 episodes finally reached the streaming service in 2021. Thankfully, for those eager for more, they didn't have to wait it out to see if a Season 3 would eventually come to fruition. Apple TV+ announced at the time of Season 1's conclusion that Season 3 was already in development — much to the delight of the ever-expanding "Ted Lasso" fanbase.
With Season 3 confirmed, the only thing audiences need to know now is when they can expect to see it. The good news is "Ted Lasso" Season 3 is right around the corner, with a premiere set for 2023.
The third season of Ted Lasso will be must-see TV
As revealed by Apple TV+ on January 18, 2023, "Ted Lasso" Season 3 will arrive on TV very soon. The third set of installments will reach streaming in the spring of 2023, though an exact date has yet to be revealed. Variety notes that this news came during Apple's presentation at the Television Critics Association's winter 2023 press tour, where co-creator Bill Lawrence and star Brett Goldstein — the actor behind AFC Richmond staple Roy Kent — touched on the upcoming season. While they didn't offer any specifics for fans to sink their teeth into, they both promised that it will be more than worth the wait. With this rumored to be the final season of the series, even though the cast isn't so sure that's the case, it stands to reason that the minds behind the program will do everything in their power to ensure it goes out in grand fashion.
Considering how the second season of "Ted Lasso" concluded, it's safe to say that Lawrence and Goldstein are not wrong about Season 3 being must-see for fans. To close out the previous season, Nathan Shelley (Nick Mohammed) left AFC Richmond behind in favor of coaching a different team. Worse yet, this one is owned by Rupert Mannion (Anthony Head), the unfaithful ex-husband of Richmond's owner, Rebecca Welton (Hannah Waddingham). Shelley's impending feud with Lasso was teased in the above first-look image for Season 3, indicating that it'll be a focal point of the coming episodes.
As spring 2023 approaches, we'll just have to wait and see when exactly "Ted Lasso" will return for its third season on Apple TV+. At least for now, we have a vague timeframe to work with.