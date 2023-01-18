Ted Lasso Season 3 Will Kick Off In Spring 2023

Compared to heavy hitters like Disney+ and Netflix, Apple TV+ doesn't get nearly as much press, but that's not to say that it's worth writing off. The streamer has plenty to offer subscribers, especially when it comes to its original programming. Case in point, "Ted Lasso," which premiered in 2020 and has swiftly become one of the most popular titles on TV today. The award-winning comedy-drama sees football coach Lasso (Jason Sudeikis) use his unending optimism and love of sports to help out a fledgling fictional English soccer team, AFC Richmond.

Thanks to its strong cast, big laughs, and even bigger heart, "Ted Lasso" won over the majority of viewers almost instantaneously. As a result, when the first batch of 10 episodes wrapped up in late 2020, Apple TV+ set its sights on a second set. The long-awaited stretch of 12 episodes finally reached the streaming service in 2021. Thankfully, for those eager for more, they didn't have to wait it out to see if a Season 3 would eventually come to fruition. Apple TV+ announced at the time of Season 1's conclusion that Season 3 was already in development — much to the delight of the ever-expanding "Ted Lasso" fanbase.

With Season 3 confirmed, the only thing audiences need to know now is when they can expect to see it. The good news is "Ted Lasso" Season 3 is right around the corner, with a premiere set for 2023.