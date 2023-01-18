Black Panther's Chadwick Boseman And Letitia Wright Had A Strong Connection From Their First Meeting

Making a film is a labor of love, and "Black Panther" had been in the works since the early 1990s when it was finally released in 2018. Countless hands touched what would become Marvel's most critically acclaimed outing to date, but no individual was so indispensable to the creation of T'Challa as Chadwick Boseman. Boseman did critical work developing T'Challa on the set of "Captain America: Civil War," taking time to workshop the character and create his accent based on the Xhosa language.

In an episode of "Wakanda Forever: The Official Black Panther Podcast," director Ryan Coogler spoke warmly of his colleague. "[Boseman] was basically there to bring life to the character, but what Chad was also doing was protecting us before 'us' was even a thing. He was on set advocating for what Wakanda should be," said Coogler. "He came to every audition that I needed him at. He gave feedback on what it was like to play across from these people. He read every script."

Boseman had particularly glowing things to say about his chemistry read with co-star Letitia Wright.