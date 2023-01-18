New Amsterdam Fans Are Divided Over Iggy And Martin's Second Chance At Romance

This article contains spoilers for the series finale of "New Amsterdam"

One of the most compelling aspects of NBC's "New Amsterdam" was the romances that evolved over its five-season run. All of the show's couples ran the gamut from strong and supportive to complicated and even toxic at times. For many, the romance between psychiatrists Dr. Ignatius "Iggy" Frome (Tyler Labine) and Dr. Martin McIntyre (Mike Doyle) was a realistic depiction of a loving partnership that is not without its challenges. But despite their ups and downs, both mental health professionals managed to cherish their strong bond and friendship with one another even when the romantic side of things sometimes faltered.

Now that "New Amsterdam" has officially come to an end, viewers can give their final say on what became of the two doctors. Thankfully, there was a happy ending as Iggy and Martin tied the knot in a beautiful and moving ceremony near the finish of the series finale. For a duo that experienced the highs and lows of what it means to be in a committed relationship, their marriage was welcome news to some fans. However, others feel more conflicted about their elopement, making the final verdict on the partnership divided.

