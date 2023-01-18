New Amsterdam's Producers Revisited The Series' Pilot For Finale Inspiration

The following article contains spoilers for "New Amsterdam" Season 5, Episodes 12 and 13 — "Right Place" and "How Can I Help?"

Bringing a long-lived series to a proper conclusion is always a difficult prospect, but it appears that the folks behind "New Amsterdam" did it the right way.

Of course, the show's characters are a long way from where they started when the series opened in 2018. Max Goodwin (Ryan Eggold) started out as the idealistic medical director trying to change New Amsterdam Hospital's way of seeing its patients. He closes the series working for the World Health Organization, pioneering their global health policy. After a Season 5 storyline that some fans just didn't enjoy because it revealed a new side of him they didn't like, it definitely brought things full circle for him. But what really brings the show to a fulfilling close is a flash-forward that reveals his daughter, Luna (Molly Griggs), will one day become a doctor and the medical director of the hospital just as her father did before her. Luna was born at New Amsterdam, and it's the sort of sunrise/sunset move that brings the whole series full circle.

That's the sort of storytelling that requires intense study of your characters to figure out the ending they deserve. According to a recent interview with the producers of "New Amsterdam," they went all the way back to the show's beginning in a quest for the right ending.