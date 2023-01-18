Even New Amsterdam's Producer Doesn't Know Why The Series Was Canceled

That creative is none other than "New Amsterdam" executive producer and frequent director Peter Horton, who admitted during a recent interview that he still doesn't know why the show was canceled. He spoke alongside series creator and showrunner David Schulner as the pair discussed the final episode of "New Amsterdam" with Deadline. When asked if they felt they were given the chance to end the show in the way they wanted, Horton answered with a resounding, "I don't."

Horton went on to add he felt the show had at least a couple of more seasons in it. "I still think this thing could have, should have run for another couple years," he said, continuing, "There are still so many stories to tell and these characters are so interesting." Horton later claimed that he doesn't think viewers are ready for the show to end either.

Perhaps more importantly, Horton believes there was no legitimate reason to cancel "New Amsterdam," as its popularity is hardly waning, stating, "We're No. 3 on Netflix right now." Schulner was quick to point out that the series is still pulling its weight in the ratings game too, adding, "And we're still tied for number one in our time slot." Given the apparent facts, Horton later chimed in that he remains genuinely baffled by the series cancellation, admitting, "It's a bit of a mystery as to why it was canceled, to tell you the truth." And in light of his and Schulner's claims, he's arguably got good reason to question why "New Amsterdam" is no longer part of NBC's primetime lineup.