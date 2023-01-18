Ryan Coogler Knew That Black Panther 2's Riverbank Scene Was The Most Important Of The Film

Making "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" was a herculean effort from all those involved. Even from the start, the team had to follow up on one of the most critically and financially successful Marvel movies of all time, which also just so happened to go on to win several Oscars. However, tragedy would soon rear its head in August 2020 when "Black Panther" star Chadwick Boseman sadly passed away at the age of 43. The character's future was thrown up in the air, with Coogler and company ultimately deciding not to recast the character and instead pick up where Boseman's T'Challa left off.

As fans know, "Black Panther 2" has an opening scene where T'Challa dies, leaving his family and country in turmoil. This leaves them open to hostile forces taking over, from colonizers trying to steal their vibranium to Namor (Tenoch Huerta) and his people waging war against Wakanda.

Amazingly, the film served both as a fitting tribute to Boseman and an extension of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The film earned praise from critics and audiences alike on Rotten Tomatoes, and Angela Bassett seems like a shoo-in for an Academy Award nomination for her performance. A lot of moving pieces had to come together to make the film what it was, but according to director Ryan Coogler, one scene, in particular, was crucial to getting the movie right.