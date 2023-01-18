Marvel Star Julia Louis-Dreyfus Hints That Thunderbolts Will Show A New Side To Val

There's no question that Julia Louis-Dreyfus remains to this day one of the most iconic actors of her generation. The former "Saturday Night Live" star became a household name following her role as Elaine Benes in "Seinfeld," and in more recent years, she's earned an absolutely ludicrous number of awards as the lead of HBO's "Veep" (via IMDb).

In 2021, Louis-Dreyfus brought her substantial talents to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, known more commonly as "Val." Val is the current director of the Central Intelligence Agency, and from her first appearance on "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier," she's been one of the most mysterious antiheroes in the entire MCU.

Although Val's motivations remain a secret, we've seen her manipulate a variety of heroes throughout the MCU, including pitting Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh) against Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) in "Hawkeye" and working against the Wakandans in "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever." Now, Val is set to appear as the leader of the titular supervillain team in the upcoming movie "Thunderbolts," which Julia Louis-Dreyfus hopes will show audiences a brand-new side to her character.