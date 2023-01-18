How Paola Lazaro Behaved On Set Of The Walking Dead, According To Josh McDermitt

Josh McDermitt spoke with Comic Book Resources to discuss his "The Walking Dead" tenure and behind-the-scenes experiences. That includes dishing on one of his co-stars, Paola Lázaro, who seemed to leave quite a positive impression on him.

"She's awesome," McDermitt said. "She brings such a fun energy to set. We met her at the end of Season 10. She came in and was just instantly very comfortable with everyone, a tremendous actor," he said, commending her for her sense of humor as well as her willingness to get serious when necessary. McDermitt also gave her credit for coming into the "The Walking Dead" franchise with every intention of leaving it better than she found it.

"She has hilarious stories," he added. "Even her just telling a story about going to the grocery store to buy an apple or something is chock full of these weird things that have happened to her and her comments on it and that sort of thing."

Not only did Lázaro leave a positive mark on "The Walking Dead," but she seems to have done right by audiences as well. Speaking to Insider, she detailed what it means to her that she could portray Princess in a way that spread awareness about mental health conditions. "When I go to conventions, I have people come up to me and thank me for the character. I'm just so thankful that I get to play a character that speaks on that," she told the publication, citing the importance of exploring things like PTSD, anxiety, and ADHD.

Paola Lázaro didn't spend much time in the "Walking Dead" world before the hit series ended, but it's plain to see that her time was worthwhile.