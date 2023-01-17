Looks Like Game Of Thrones' Oona Chaplin Will Lead The Ash People In Avatar 3

There were many fears prior to the release of "Avatar: The Way of Water" as to whether the sequel could live up to the expectations set by 2009's "Avatar." The film remains the highest-grossing movie of all time, and "The Way of Water" had to reach those same standards in order to turn a profit. As it turns out, those fears were unfounded as "The Way of Water" continues its dominance of the box office, reaching $1.9 billion as of this writing.

That means things are full speed ahead for director James Cameron's planned sequels, and he has plenty of them on deck. But for now, our attention turns to "Avatar 3," which is due to come out in December 2024. That movie's already mostly in the can, as it was already a lock before "The Way of Water" took over the box office. And now that we know we'll see the continuing adventures of Jake Sully and his family, details have slowly begun trickling out about "Avatar: The Search for More Money."

Deadline reported back in 2017 that "Game of Thrones" actress Oona Chaplin had been cast in the threequel, but any more information was sparse. Now we know who she'll be playing and what role she'll likely have in the forthcoming film.