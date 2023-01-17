Why Vostanik Sabatino From NCIS: LA Looks So Familiar

"NCIS: Los Angeles" is currently airing its 14th season of procedural action on CBS, making it one of the longest tenured spin-off series in the current small screen landscape. That may come as a surprise to many, as "NCIS: LA" is also a series that feels like its flying well under the radar these days. And given its enduring popularity, it'll likely continue to do so for the foreseeable future.

That's no doubt great news for the series' primary cast members, some of whom now boast more than 300 appearances in the NCIS universe. The same is surely true for its vast crew of recurring players whose characters continue to bring much needed color, comedy, and drama to the proceedings. Of those characters, few have brought as much color as the Special Projects Team's CIA frenemy Vostanik Sabatino. That wise-cracking Sabatino first entered the team's orbit in Season 3 of the series, and has since played a major role in some of their biggest cases.

Over the years, Sabatino has become a bit of a fan favorite in the supporting cast of "NCIS: LA." Seems the series creative team also have a lot of love for the character, as they've been bringing him into the mix about once or more per season over the past decade. And thankfully, the actor who plays Vostanik Sabatino clearly relishes playing the part as well. His name is Erik Palladino. Here's where you've seen him before.