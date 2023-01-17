Margot Robbie Details Her Chaotic First Day Of Shooting Babylon

In an interview with PopBuzz, Robbie and Calva discussed their experiences filming the bombastic feature about early Hollywood. The interviewer asks them to talk about the wildest movie set they've ever been to, to which Robbie surprisingly replies "Babylon." She brought up the part of the movie where it's "Nellie's first day on set, with all the different films being filmed next to each other" and said "there were llamas and chickens. Like, we'd literally do a take and I'd have to pick up a chicken and move it out of the way. I mean, it was madness!" The actor then spoke about how the set was also uninhibited which is a hallmark of the tone of the film.

She added, "There's always naked people in this movie, no matter where you are there's someone, people are naked." Her co-star mentioned that those scenes were shot during the "first week of shooting" and Robbie added, "That was my first day." The "Birds of Prey" actor then said to Calva, "Wow, so your character's first day on set was your first day and my character's first day on set was my first day!" The art direction and set decoration of the feature are striking, which makes some of the unconventional scenes Robbie mentioned truly stand out, which she later called "stunning" in the interview.