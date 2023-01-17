No, Vin Diesel Is Not Actually Appearing In The Avatar Sequels

Back in 2009, a star-studded cast united for quite the undertaking — James Cameron's nearly three-hour sci-fi adventure "Avatar." It was a massive box office success, with audiences flooding venues to see Zoe Saldaña, Sam Worthington, and Sigourney Weaver navigate the captivating world of Pandora. Ever since the film's release, fans began wondering when an "Avatar" sequel would be released, and if any new A-listers would join the cast. And by 2019, as work was underway for the second, third, fourth and fifth follow-up films, rumors swirled of a fresh addition — Vin Diesel.

The actor posted a video on Instagram that showed him with Cameron on the set of the "Avatar" sequels. Cameron refers to Diesel as his "old buddy," and Diesel says of the director, "It's long overdue. There is one person in Hollywood I've always wanted to work with and learn from, and so all things come, I guess, to those that wait."

Understandably, this led many to assume that Diesel snagged a role in Cameron's forthcoming "Avatar" movies. After all, given his lengthy filmography of action-packed features, including "The Fast and the Furious" and "Guardians of the Galaxy" (where he voices Groot) it wouldn't be so far-fetched for Diesel to head to Pandora. Diesel's followers flooded his post with messages of excitement. @submerge_blue_star commented, "That is so awesome! I can't wait to see these films. And I would have loved to be a fly on the wall for that meeting." @17.8.4.0 said, "I CANT WAIT FOR THE MOVIE TO COME OUT."

Now, the first of many "Avatar" sequels (which will eventually include an allegedly quite shocking "Avatar 4") is here. And despite Diesel's post seeming like a major reveal at the time, it appears that it wasn't meant to be taken so seriously.