James Cameron's Script For Avatar 4 Had A Studio Exec Yelling Expletives, But In A Good Way

During a December 2022 interview with Collider, Cameron revealed that as he turned in each "Avatar" script for what has been conceived as a five-film franchise, the revision notes he received from the studio would become more and more sparing.

"I can't tell you the details, but all I can say is that when I turned in the script for 2, the studio gave me three pages of notes. And when I turned in the script for 3, they gave me a page of notes, so I was getting better. When I turned in the script for 4, the studio executive, creative executive over the films wrote me an email that said, 'Holy f***.' And I said, 'Well, where are the notes?' And she said, 'Those are the notes.' Because it kind of goes nuts in a good way, right?"

It's rare that a director ever avoids having to deal with notes on a production, and that's quite a tribute to Cameron's storytelling. It's also a promising statement about the franchise's future quality. It appears — at least with critics — that Cameron might have struck the correct emotional cord; Twitter critics are already raving after seeing "Avatar 2: The Way of Water." The general public will get to see if it scares up any expletives from them when it hits theatres worldwide on December 16.