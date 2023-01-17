The Last Of Us' Craig Mazin Says There Are Breadcrumbs That Hint At The Infection's Origin

HBO's "The Last of Us" takes place in a post-apocalyptic world that has been overrun by a fungal infection that takes control of the human brain, turning any infected human into a violent monster controlled by the fungus. This process is explained in the episode's first few moments by Dr. Neuman (John Hannah), who deliberates about the threat of parasitic fungus with his colleague during a talk show appearance in 1968.

Neuman's fears come full circle in the year 2003 when a mass outbreak of the Cordyceps fungus sparks a global pandemic and transforms most of humanity into bloodthirsty Infected. We first meet one of these Infected when Sarah Miller (Nico Parker) visits her neighbors, the Adlers, in order to return their dog. Upon entering the Adler's home, she discovers that Nana Adler (Wendy Gorling) — who was in a catatonic state prior to infection — has sprouted fungus-like tendrils from her mouth and has bitten the two other members of the Adler family.

Nana quickly turns her attention towards Sarah, before Joel Miller (Pedro Pascal) puts her down with a well-timed swing of his wrench. Considering the fact that Nana only appears in two brief scenes before her infection and eventual death, it might surprise some fans to learn that her story might actually be the key to unlocking the origin of the Cordyceps infection itself — as hinted at by "The Last of Us" producer Craig Mazin.