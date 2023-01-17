Craig Mazin Made Even Neil Druckmann Float With His The Last Of Us Pitch

Video game adaptations have come a long way since the ill-fated "Super Mario Bros." movie in 1993. Granted, universally beloved movies and series of this ilk are few and far between, but Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann's "The Last of Us" on HBO is already proving to be one of the rare exceptions. "The Last of Us" reviews are all saying the same thing, noting that it's an adaptation befitting of the games, while still working as a captivating TV series.

Based on Druckmann and Bruce Straley's 2013 Naughty Dog game of the same name, "The Last of Us" is a post-apocalyptic tale that chronicles the adventures of Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey) as they trek across harsh terrains of a post-pandemic America. Along the way, they encounter ruthless killers, zombies, and parasitic fungi — as is part and parcel with stories about life after the end of the world as we know it.

Of course, it makes sense that "The Last of Us" was given the adaptation treatment. Shows such as "The Walking Dead" have proven that there's an appetite for post-apocalyptic dramas out there. Furthermore, well-told stories about humanity being wiped out by unexplainable outbreaks resonate harder in these Covid-stricken times. That said, every series begins as an idea that must be sold to a network; fortunately, Craig Mazin's pitch for "The Last of Us" was so good that it blew the minds of HBO's head honchos, as well as the original video game's creator.