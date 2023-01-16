What The Shoe Represents In Nope, According To Jordan Peele

While a guest on the "Happy Sad Confused" podcast, writer and director Jordan Peele explained the significance of the shoe, which appears repeatedly in "Nope." According to the filmmaker, the shoe and Jupe's connection to it represents a specific response to trauma, wherein the victim will detach themselves from the visceral horror of the traumatizing event. Instead, they fixate on a mundane detail of the surrounding environment.

"The shoe represents a moment where we check out of a trauma," Peele said. "Jupe zones in on this little shoe — that's Mary Jo's shoe — that has landed in a precarious, odd situation, and this is the moment he dissociates."

There is another layer of significance to the shoe, which Peele also explained. Peele talked frequently about what he terms "bad miracles" in relation to "Nope," which are horrifying events that seem almost impossible. It's also an idea that crops up within the text of the film itself, and according to the director, the shoe feeds into that concept.

"In one way, it's the impossible shot. It's the impossible moment," Peele said. When asked by Josh Horowitz, the podcast host, whether it constitutes a bad miracle, Peele replied, "Yes, it's a bad miracle. Very good. You got it. You got the shoe."