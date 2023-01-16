A Scrapped Avatar: The Way Of Water Script Saw The Na'vi Have A Space Battle Off-Planet

Famously, production on "Avatar: The Way of Water," the sequel to James Cameron's 2010 blockbuster, "Avatar," was heavily delayed (via Polygon). This was because of the complex visual technology these movies are using, as well as the scripts needing more work and effort before they could be filmed. According to Entertainment Weekly, director James Cameron even formed a writers' room so multiple screenwriters could work on the "Avatar" films. Rick Jaffa explained, "The idea was six months in a writers' room, and that we were going to break down, beat by beat, three movies, which would describe a larger saga, but each movie would be distinct."

This much-involved storytelling meant that the writers had to learn everything about the Pandora universe, and they regularly played with potential plot elements and story beats. However, not everything that was developed in the writers' room made its way to the big screen. For example, one version of "Avatar: The Way of Water" involved the Na'vi getting into a massive space battle. Here's why it didn't make the final cut.