The Emmanuelle Movies Might Be Too Steamy For Any Streaming Service

The history of film isn't defined by just award-winners or celebrated dramatic interpretations. It's also built on the sub-genres, hidden gems, misfires, and seemingly salacious additions that have graced screens for well over a century. Perhaps no time epitomized film's ability to be all things to all people quite like the 1970s. This period gave birth to artistic endeavors that celebrated auteurs while also welcoming the unexpected, anything-goes filmmaking seen in the Grindhouse movement.

Referring to the "grindhouse" theaters that showed low-budget exploitation films, this movement ranged from genre-defining horror and blaxsploitation flicks to titles that defied labels (via Film Cred). Some even straddled the line between critical darling and crowd-pleaser thanks to their mix of creativity and ambitious storytelling.

One particularly interesting influence this period had was the rise of adult films in mainstream cinema. The decade took adult films and made them a cultural phenomenon. Suddenly, people were openly admitting to watching these titles and reviews of genre flicks like "Deep Throat" were even hitting respected outlets like Variety, which began to regularly review porn films and report on the adult film industry (via The New York Times). Titles like "Behind the Green Door" were no longer relegated to porn-only theaters and drew in mainstream audiences (via The Hollywood Reporter).

During this pornographic film boom, few projects found the success or notoriety of 1974's French classic "Emmanuelle." The film-turned-franchise transformed into something well beyond expectations after it became a part of the home entertainment revolution. So, why isn't it a fixture on streaming services?