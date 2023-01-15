The Wire's Al Brown Dead At 83

Fans of the hit HBO crime drama series "The Wire" are certain to remember Stanislaus Valchek. The commissioner of Baltimore's police force, Valchek is far from perfect. The Commissioner is prone to bursts of anger, and is, at times, willing to put his rank and connection with many of the city's politicians ahead of truly tackling the crime issues found in the city. However, he could also be extremely caring and protective of those on his side. And with the close relationships he shares with such powerful figures as Mayor Tommy Carcetti, it can certainly pay to be on his side. Through this viewpoint, Valchek is more than a one-note good guy or bad guy, but rather plays a more three-dimensional character whose moral compass never leans entirely one way or another. Plus his one-liners never fail.

Bringing this character to convincing life was none other than actor Al Brown who, sadly, was reported dead on January 13, 2023, by TMZ. While Brown may be best known for his work on "The Wire," his filmography also includes appearances in other movies and shows that you may not have expected.