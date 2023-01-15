Miiko Taka, Sayonara And Shogun Actress, Dies At 97

Miiko Taka, who made her film debut in the 1957 film "Sayonara," has died at the age of 97 (via The Hollywood Reporter). On January 4, the actress' grandson posted on social media the news that his grandmother had died. Information surrounding her death is not known, with her son telling The Hollywood Reporter through a representative that the family didn't wish to participate in an obituary for Taka.

After Audrey Hepburn turned down the role of Hana-Ogi for "Sayonara," director Joshua Logan decided to find someone unknown for the part instead. Despite having no acting experience, Taka — who was working at a travel agency in Los Angeles — was hired (via The New Yorker). The film starred Marlon Brando in one of his best roles, playing a U.S. Air Force major who falls in love with a local woman in a romance that is looked down upon by the U.S. government, as well as many of the people around them. Bosley Crowther of The New York Times praised Taka's performance, saying she was, "a flute-like beauty — a really lovely, serene, and soothing impulse." The film also co-starred James Garner in one of his first big film roles and made Oscar history when Miyoshi Umeki became the first Asian actor to win an Academy Award for best supporting actress (via IMDb).