If The Latest Law & Order Promo Is Just Trolling Bensler Fans, There's Going To Be Blood In The Streets

NBC took things to troll level: 5,000 this week on "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" with a glorious post-show tease of Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni) possibly sharing a tender moment together and kissing — after years of being "just friends." And boy, are fans freaking out about it.

"We've finally peaked," wrote Twitter user @shephsmulti. "BENSLER IS OFFICIALLY A COUPLE," declared @jamyjeby with a gif from the sneak peek, racking up dozens of likes. "I'M CRYING!!!!!!!!!!"

All across social media, countless comments can be found echoing similar statements about the legendary TV duo, who are still doing their thing on "SVU" and "Organized Crime" these days. Some people who don't even watch "Law & Order" are calling for Benson and Stabler to finally hook up after years of seeing "SVU" fans call for it — that's how infamous this couple baiting has become. "I haven't watched one episode of Law and Order in my life and yet I'm here suffering with all you guys," tweeted @ScullyOfTarth. "Jeez I'm really praying for a kiss between two characters I don't even know and for the sake of a fandom I'm not even part of."

It would appear that NBC and the "SVU" producers now have a huge dilemma on their hands after teasing such a monumental event for both the long-running series and TV history as a whole. And by the looks of what others are saying online, there's going to be hell to pay if Bensler doesn't finally become a thing.