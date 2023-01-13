Bryan Cranston Is Still Totally Down For A Malcolm In The Middle Revival

Just saying that the Wilkersons of "Malcolm in the Middle" represented the typical American family would be like calling "The Brady Bunch" modern and down to Earth. The series, which starred Frankie Muniz as the title character, gave us endless examples over seven seasons of how family dysfunction can be downright hilarious. Flash forward to today, it's hard now hard to think of Bryan Cranston, who played Malcolm's dad, Hal, without him wearing a black pork pie hat while sporting a bloodstained goatee. And despite "Breaking Bad" sending him towards mostly dramatic roles, he's recently expressed interest in stepping back into the fictional shoes of Hal.

Now that reboots so commonly pop up on our screens, just one drop of interest from Cranston might make any "Malcolm" fan perk up. However, as Muniz explained, this interest is more than a drop, and it isn't new news either. When he spoke with Fox News back in November 2022, Muniz expressed his own interest in a revisit. "I would love to know what the family's up to," he said. Even though that would be enough to get fans buzzing, he followed with, "I know Bryan Cranston is really into the idea and he's kind of heading writing the script and getting everything rolling. So, there might be something."

And if that wasn't enough to create some Hollywood chatter, Cranston himself just added fuel to the revival fire.