The Big Bang Theory's Melissa Rauch Says The Oddest Body-Shaming Incident Cost Her An Acting Gig

While appearing on The View (via Yahoo) to promote "Night Court," Melissa Rauch spoke about an early moment in her career that still stands out in her mind, even years later. Rauch started by saying that she is fairly small and has what she refers to as "hobbit hands," which is a reference to "Lord of the Rings" and the diminutive dwellers of the Shire. She then added that since she was living in New York City at the time, her hands with always chapped, which made them stick out even more so than normal.

She continued, "I was in the running for a Friday's commercial, to play a waitress, and I was down to the wire on it. They asked for my availability for the next week. I was in the callback and they said, 'Okay, great, so glad you're available next week. One more thing, can we just see your hands, to the camera? Show them back and front.' I did that and I heard the director from behind the camera go, 'Jesus Christ!' I didn't get the job." Luckily for Rauch, this moment only represented a speed bump in her career, though it certainly highlights how specific the entertainment industry can be when it comes to physical qualifications. Either way, fans of Rauch will be seeing much more of her in "Night Court."