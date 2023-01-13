Yellowjackets Crash Lands A Buzzworthy Season 2 Teaser Complete With A Very Suspicious Meal

"Yellowjackets" hive assemble, there's a brand new look at Season 2.

SHOWTIME delivered a stinger when it debuted "Yellowjackets." Featuring Melanie Lynskey, Christina Ricci, Juliette Lewis, and a slew of other talented stars, the series was the perfect creepy drama to captivate our minds in the winter of 2021.

The Emmy-nominated drama explored the events and aftermath of a plane crash. The plane, filled with teen soccer players on their way to a tournament, crash lands in the Canadian wilderness. With no signs of an imminent rescue, the teens have no choice but to buckle up for the winter and survive. Oh, and there might be some cannibalism involved — typical teen things. Some manage to make it out of the woods, with the series following them well into adulthood. "Yellowjackets" shifted back and forth between the two time periods, dropping casual but terrifying hints about how the event shaped the teens.

The first season ended on a major cliffhanger, proving that the survivors can't escape their past. Audiences still don't know what happened in the woods but it looks like they're about to. With the release of the second season imminent, SHOWTIME has dropped a brand new teaser.