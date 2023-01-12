The Conners Fans Are Getting Worried That The Show Doesn't Know What To Do With Becky

The following article contains spoilers for "The Conners" Season 5, Episode 11, "Two More Years and a Stolen Rose."

Becky Conner-Healy (Lecy Goranson) has experienced some pretty tumultuous times as "The Conners" has unfolded. She spent the first season of the show pregnant by Emilio Rodriguez (Rene Rosado). After giving birth to their daughter, Beverly Rose, Becky buckled under the pressure of finishing her college courses and new motherhood and relapsed into alcoholism. The third season of the show was incredibly intense for her, as she committed to rehabilitation and climbed back on the wagon. Over the course of Season 4, Becky's life became much more stable; she maintained a job working with her Aunt Jackie (Laurie Metcalf) at the Lunch Box, went to school, and flirted with guys. But unlike the unemployed Darlene Conner (Sara Gilbert) or the newly-married Dan Conner (John Goodman), the twists and turns of her life haven't really been driving the show's storyline forward.

This is a pattern that's continued into Season 5. With Emilio in her rear-view mirror, Beverly Rose doing well, and all other areas of her life sailing smoothly — including a recent move into a new house with Darlene and Ben (Jay R. Ferguson) — there doesn't seem to be a lot of narrative tension in Becky's life. In fact, Becky's lack of storyline in "Two More Years and a Stolen Rose" has fans of "The Conners" concerned that the show's writers have produced a ludicrous plot that shows they have no idea where to take Becky from here.