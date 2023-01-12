Ezra Miller Pleads Guilty In Vermont Burglary Case As The Flash Careens Toward A June Release

Ezra Miller's various public scandals of late are well known and involve a lot more than just stealing liquor from a neighbor. In August, Miller made their first public statement about the allegations of assault and abuse, some of which led to other arrests.

"Having recently gone through a time of intense crisis, I now understand that I am suffering complex mental health issues and have begun ongoing treatment," Miller said in a press statement to Variety in August of 2022. "I want to apologize to everyone that I have alarmed and upset with my past behavior. I am committed to doing the necessary work to get back to a healthy, safe and productive stage in my life."

Miller's behavior led many to believe that the release of "The Flash" could be in jeopardy, but a recent Variety report on ongoing turmoil at Warner Bros. confirms that it's still slated for a June 16 release. When that day comes, it's possible that Miller will be on probation for unlawful trespassing, but at least they won't be in prison for burglary.