Why South Park Is Banned In Sri Lanka

"South Park" has never been shy about skewering religious figures since the very beginning. The viral VHS short, "The Spirit of Christmas" which was passed around Hollywood and eventually led to the creation of "South Park," depicts Jesus Christ brawling with Santa Claus. The Comedy Central show also got into hot water after using a visual depiction of Muhammed which was considered one of the most controversial episodes ever released.

In a scene that had angered many "South Park" fans, the depiction of the religious figure led to a radical Muslim organization called Revolution Muslim threatening serious violence against show creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone. The threat was considered substantial, and it led to audio bleeps and censorship over the depiction when aired.

Besides bringing back a ton of celebrities that were once lambasted by the show, Muhammad was also brought back after the figure had been retroactively censored in Season 5 episode, "Super Best Friends." Comedy Central banned the two episodes that they appeared in after they aired and they have not been re-shown on the network. Streaming services that have carried the show, like HBO Max, have also not made the episodes available. Instead, they can only be seen on DVD where they carry a disclaimer at the beginning. Those same episodes led to a ban on the show in Sri Lanka.