Janelle Monáe Talks Her Early Acting Inspiration (& Credits Another Whimsical Genius)

On Variety's Awards Circuit podcast, Janelle Monáe was asked which performances inspired her to pursue acting. The singer responded with several answers, including musician Lauryn Hill in the 1993 movie "Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit. "I was like, 'Ah, that warmth. That relatability. That voice,'" Monáe recalled. "You know, I think that made me say that I don't have to choose. I can act. I can sing. I don't need to create a life that boxes me in and doesn't feel like I have freedom."

Monáe also gave mention to Gene Wilder's whimsical portrayal of Willy Wonka in the 1971's "Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory," noting how expressive the performer's eyes were. In a surprising leap, the actor also shouted out the villainous Freddy Krueger from "A Nightmare on Elm Street." "I think I was like, 'Who in the hell is Robert England? What does he look like? What is going on?'" she said.

That's a diverse line-up of influences, but these actors aren't Monáe's only inspirations. In fact, Wilder isn't even the only Wonka to make the list, as the actor has also stated her admiration for Johnny Depp's acting range. "I want to be able to do those sorts of transformative characters that people are dressing up as for Halloween," Monáe said during the 2022 London Film Festival (via Deadline). "Something grounded but embedded in the hearts and minds of children forever."