Tulsa King's Dana Delany Had To Overcome A Lifelong Fear Of Horses For Her Role As Margaret

In an interview with Vulture, Dana Delany was asked how much work she had to do with horses on "Tulsa King," and she opened up about her long-time fear of the animals, saying that it started when she was a kid and a horse that she was riding rolled on her. When she was contacted for the role, she informed the producers that she couldn't ride, and they asked her if she could at least sit on the horse for a few minutes. Delany turned to her "China Beach" co-star Chloe Webb, now a horse therapist, to help her get over her fear.

"She explains that horses have been around since prehistoric days: They're on the caves of Lascaux and they're survivors because they've been prey, and that's why they feel everything — because they have to survive," Delany recalled about the session with Webb. "And I just started weeping like a baby. I felt a kinship with this horse, because women are prey too, and that's how we've had to survive and use our emotional intelligence." According to the "Tombstone" star, finding a way to relate to the horse was just what it took to get over her life-long fear.

Delany's fear of horses was so well known to her Twitter followers that, when she first announced in June 2022 that she would be playing an equestrian, many of her fans expressed concern, including Twitter user @Lady_Ds_Legs, who was the first to bring up Delany's fear. Delany insisted that she had gotten over it, calling Webb a "great teacher." Fans really did seem to be happy to see her conquer her phobia.