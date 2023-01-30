The Last Of Us Episode 3 Is Beautiful, But Unforgivably Indulgent

Contains spoilers for "The Last of Us" Season 1, Episode 3

Though detour episodes usually don't directly progress the overarching narrative, often temporarily reduce the scope of the series, and may have even been originally conceptualized just to fill an episode order from the network, the best minds in television can often use them to great effect. These episodes can provide key details about a character's past, introduce new and important figures to the story, invest more time in supporting players, or simply give the audience a chance to breathe after a tense event in the story. They can be some of the best stories ever told through television — which is partly why this most recent installment of HBO's "The Last of Us" evokes a familiarly conflicting feeling that's pervaded the entire project.

Episode 3 features a huge diversion from both the canon of the source material and the overall plot of the television adaptation. "Long Long Time" is by far the best episode yet. With a tight, engaging structure, subversive twists, and wonderful performances that show rare sides of Nick Offerman and Murray Bartlett, this episode surprisingly embodies that subtlety, emotion, and cohesion that made the original game a classic while departing from its story entirely.

As an installment in a series that already struggles from narrative bloat, however, it is bizarrely frustrating. Though the episode is fine in a vacuum, it doesn't accomplish anything that meaningfully supports the core narrative, transforming it into the two worst things a detour episode can become: indulgent and irrelevant.