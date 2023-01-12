The Love Scene In Die Another Day That Took Fans To The Edge Of Cringe

While many see James Bond as a sex symbol, it actually took 40 years of spying, shooting, drinking, getting betrayed, and wooing women for audiences to finally see 007 in a sex scene. Prior to Lee Tamahori's "Die Another Day" in 2002, the MI6 secret agent was only ever shown in pre or post-coital moments but here, we see him paired with NSA agent Giacinta "Jinx" Johnson (Halle Berry).

Though Brosnan was the first Bond to have sex on-screen — every love scene before that is just Bond making out rather than making love notes Bond fan u/SuperMario1981 — "Die Another Day" itself has the unfortunate dishonor of being in one of the worst-received Bond films to date. Even among Bond fans, "Die Another Day" has proven to be a franchise ugly duckling — and the film's sex scenes have attracted their share of ire.

The film has two hookups: one between Bond and Jinx, and a shorter one between Bond and double-agent Miranda Frost (Rosamund Pike), who appeared to take her "undercover" role very seriously. But one love scene in "Die Another Day" just took things a little too far for some fans, who denounced it as the cringiest in the franchise's history.