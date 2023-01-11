Shameless Star William H. Macy Swings Into The Cast Of Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes
The "Planet of the Apes" franchise has endured in Hollywood for decades, first finding its footing in 1968. Director Franklin J. Schaffner's film brought moviegoers to a world dominated by evolved apes, which have attained a level of intelligence and communication similar to that of humans. Meanwhile, humans have devolved into mute pests that their ape superiors care little about. At the movies alone, this premise spawned several sequels, a 2001 remake from director Tim Burton, as well as a reboot film series that launched way back in 2011 and has found standout success.
"Planet of the Apes" was reimagined for a new generation with the arrival of director Rupert Wyatt's "Rise of the Planet of the Apes," which has paved the way for two sequels so far: "Dawn of the Planet of the Apes" and "War for the Planet of the Apes" from 2014 and 2017, respectively. Next on the docket is "Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes" from director Wes Ball and it boasts a pretty strong cast so far. Names like Owen Teague, Freya Allen, Kevin Durand, and more have signed on to appear in the picture, with the latest addition to the cast list standing among the most head-turning to date.
It has come to light that "Shameless" staple William H. Macy will appear in the forthcoming "Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes."
Macy is a solid pick for Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes
Deadline revealed that William H. Macy had joined the cast of "Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes" on January 11, 2023. Though the role he'll play in the film hasn't come to light, it stands to reason he'll excel regardless of the character he's presented with. For those unfamiliar, Macy is coming off of an astounding run on the Showtime drama "Shameless" as Frank Gallagher, having previously appeared extensively on the likes of "E.R." and "The Lionhearts," among other titles. When it comes to films, Macy is known for his work in "Boogie Nights," "Jurassic Park III," and "Wild Hogs," to name a few of his many film credits.
To say it's a bit strange for a fourth "Planet of the Apes" feature to be on the way is an understatement. "War for the Planet of the Apes" seemed to conclude the reboot continuity quite definitively, even killing off main character Caesar (Andy Serkis) by the time the credits rolled. Nevertheless, 20th Century Studios seeks to keep the story going, with Deadline stating that "Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes" will take place several years after the events of its predecessor. Could this mean that Caesar's surviving son Cornelius is now in line to take the spotlight? We'll just have to wait and see.
"Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes" seeks to premiere in theaters on May 24, 2024.