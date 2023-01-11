Shameless Star William H. Macy Swings Into The Cast Of Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes

The "Planet of the Apes" franchise has endured in Hollywood for decades, first finding its footing in 1968. Director Franklin J. Schaffner's film brought moviegoers to a world dominated by evolved apes, which have attained a level of intelligence and communication similar to that of humans. Meanwhile, humans have devolved into mute pests that their ape superiors care little about. At the movies alone, this premise spawned several sequels, a 2001 remake from director Tim Burton, as well as a reboot film series that launched way back in 2011 and has found standout success.

"Planet of the Apes" was reimagined for a new generation with the arrival of director Rupert Wyatt's "Rise of the Planet of the Apes," which has paved the way for two sequels so far: "Dawn of the Planet of the Apes" and "War for the Planet of the Apes" from 2014 and 2017, respectively. Next on the docket is "Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes" from director Wes Ball and it boasts a pretty strong cast so far. Names like Owen Teague, Freya Allen, Kevin Durand, and more have signed on to appear in the picture, with the latest addition to the cast list standing among the most head-turning to date.

It has come to light that "Shameless" staple William H. Macy will appear in the forthcoming "Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes."