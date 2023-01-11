The Glass Onion Prop Kate Hudson Said She Had To Have

"Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery" — the highly anticipated follow-up to writer-director Rian Johnson's 2019 whodunnit "Knives Out" — premiered on Netflix in December of 2022. The standalone sequel (also written and directed by Johnson) centers on a whole new set of characters, including the master detective, Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig), as the only returning character.

The new set of characters includes Miles Bron (Edward Norton), the tech billionaire who invites all of his friends to his private island for a murder mystery party, and Andi Brand (Janelle Monáe), Miles' ex-business partner who was axed from the company. The rest of the group features senate candidate Claire Debella (Kathryn Hahn), scientist Lionel Toussaint (Leslie Odom Jr.), and men's rights activist Duke Cody (Dave Bautista). Rounding out the group of old friends is Birdie Jay (Kate Hudson), a former supermodel who has become a fashion designer focusing on high-end sweatpants. Played by Hudson with precision and self-awareness, Birdie is, amongst other things, politically incorrect, brash, and oblivious.

As it turns out, not only did Hudson get a great experience out of filming "Glass Onion," she also took one of the film's props. Here's which one she insisted she needed to have.