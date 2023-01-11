B.J. Novak Is Thankful Things Didn't Go His Way For The Office's Threat Level Midnight Episode

"Threat Level Midnight" is one of those episodes that lives on in "The Office" fans' memories as a near-legendary piece of art. A highlight of Season 7, it finally reveals Michael Scott's full homemade movie in nearly all its glory, complete with cameos by actors like Rashida Jones, who at that point hadn't appeared on the show for a few seasons. Michael originally showed a clipped version of the action film in the Season 2 episode, "The Client", but turned it off when his Dunder Mifflin employees began laughing, assuming it was a comedy.

With "Threat Level Midnight," however, fans are able to see the full extent of the Scranton regional manager's vision. Sadly, in the episode, Michael still faces a lukewarm reception from not only his peers but also his girlfriend, Holly (Amy Ryan). The situation forces him to confront his own so-so talents as a filmmaker and grow up just a tiny bit more, thus keeping with his overall character arc throughout the series.

But according to B.J. Novak, who wrote the episode, Michael almost didn't learn any lessons in "Threat Level Midnight." In a January 2023 episode of the "Office Ladies" podcast, hosted by his "The Office" co-stars Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey, Novak revealed that he's happy it didn't play out that way.